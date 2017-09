Jan 16 (Reuters) - Insurance company Fidelity & Guaranty Life said Chief Executive Lee Launer would retire at the end of April to “pursue outside interests”.

The company named President Christopher Littlefield as Launer’s replacement.

Littlefield, who joined Fidelity as president last year, was formerly CEO of Aviva USA Corp. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)