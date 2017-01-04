FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
CORRECTED-Fidelity International gets licence to launch onshore China funds
#Funds News
January 4, 2017 / 10:04 AM / 8 months ago

CORRECTED-Fidelity International gets licence to launch onshore China funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show Fidelity International based in Bermuda, paragraph 1)

LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Bermuda-based fund firm Fidelity International Limited said on Wednesday it had become the first large foreign asset manager to be awarded a licence that allows it to invest in China's financial markets on behalf of Chinese institutions and affluent investors.

The investment manager said its wholly foreign-owned enterprise (WFOE) in Shanghai was the first to register with the Asset Management Association of China (AMAC) as a private fund management company.

"China is crucial to our global growth strategy, and as a privately-owned company, we are able to take a long-term approach to develop the best solutions for our clients to meet their investment and retirement needs," said Mark Talbot, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Fidelity International. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Rachel Armstrong)

