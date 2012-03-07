FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fidelity profit up in 2011, stock outflows persist
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 7, 2012 / 7:45 PM / 6 years ago

Fidelity profit up in 2011, stock outflows persist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, March 7 (Reuters) - Fidelity Investments, hit by another year of massive outflows in its stable of stock mutual funds, said operating profit in 2011 rose 13 percent to $3.3 billion.

Fidelity said it experienced total outflows of $20.1 billion in 2011. But equity funds continue to bleed assets, experiencing outflows of $46.1 billion, Fidelity said in its annual report to shareholders. Money market funds had outflows of $16.1 billion during the year.

Fidelity said overall equity performance lagged the prior year, with equity funds outperforming 53 percent of peers in 2011, down from 59 percent in 2010.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.