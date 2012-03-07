Fidelity profit up in 2011, stock outflows persist

BOSTON, March 7 (Reuters) - Fidelity Investments, hit by another year of massive outflows in its stable of stock mutual funds, said operating profit in 2011 rose 13 percent to $3.3 billion.

Fidelity said it experienced total outflows of $20.1 billion in 2011. But equity funds continue to bleed assets, experiencing outflows of $46.1 billion, Fidelity said in its annual report to shareholders. Money market funds had outflows of $16.1 billion during the year.

Fidelity said overall equity performance lagged the prior year, with equity funds outperforming 53 percent of peers in 2011, down from 59 percent in 2010.