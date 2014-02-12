FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fidelity profit jumps 13 percent in 2013 as outflows decline
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 12, 2014 / 4:30 PM / 4 years ago

Fidelity profit jumps 13 percent in 2013 as outflows decline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Fidelity Investments, the No. 2 U.S. mutual fund company, said on Wednesday that operating profit rose 13 percent to $2.6 billion last year as clients pulled less money from its funds.

Boston-based Fidelity said managed products, including mutual funds, institutional offerings and funds packaged within managed accounts, posted net outflows of $1.1 billion for the year, compared with outflows of $5.3 billion in 2012.

Operating revenue jumped 8 percent to $13.6 billion on higher asset-based fees and improved brokerage results. But Fidelity said results were dampened by persistent pricing pressures and extremely low interest rates.

Fidelity, closely held by the family of Chairman Ned Johnson, is known for its stable of mutual funds, including the $100 billion-plus Contrafund.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.