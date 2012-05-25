FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-Aviva funds CEO to head Fidelity's UK retail ops
May 25, 2012 / 11:26 AM / 5 years ago

Ex-Aviva funds CEO to head Fidelity's UK retail ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - Asset manager Fidelity Worldwide Investment has appointed former chief executive of rival Aviva Investors’ UK funds business as the new head of its British retail operation.

John Clougherty joins Fidelity on June 11 as Head of UK Retail having left Aviva Investors UK Funds earlier this year, Fidelity said in a statement on Friday.

The appointment marks a return for Clougherty who started his career as a graduate with Fidelity in 1992 before moving through a series of senior sales roles at Fleming Asset Management, Merrill Lynch and Skandia.

In his new post he will be responsible for growing assets at the UK retail unit which currently manages funds of about 32 billion pounds ($50.18 billion), and lead product development, the investment manager said.

Ben Waterhouse, Head of UK Retail Sales will report to him.

