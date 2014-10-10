Fidelity doubles stake in World Duty Free to 10 pct - document

MILAN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. mutual fund Fidelity raised its stake in Italian travel retailer World Duty Free to 10 percent as of Oct. 8 from 5.177 percent previously, according to a document seen by Reuters on Friday.

Shares in WDF lost more than 20 percent since Oct. 2 when the company warned it would have to pay higher rents to Spanish airports next year, raising concerns about the business outlook for next year.

WDF stock reached an intraday record low of 6.75 euro on Friday. (Reporting by Paola Arosio; writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Danilo Masoni)