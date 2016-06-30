Fidelity to move 100 jobs from London to Dublin

June 30 (Reuters) - Fund manager Fidelity plans to move around 100 jobs from Britain to Dublin as a part of its long-term strategy, a spokesperson said in an email to Reuters.

The company said the move was part of an existing plan and was not related to Britons' vote last week to leave the European Union.

It said it was already recruiting new staff in Dublin but did not say which jobs would shift from London.

"Dublin is an important location for us and has been since 2000," the spokesperson said, adding that the company signed a lease on a bigger office in the Irish capital earlier this year.

The fund house said it would continue to make considerable investments in its domestic business in Britain.

Fidelity, which counts London as its largest investment hub, employs around 2,500 staff across its three main offices in London, according to its website. (Reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)