UPDATE 1-Fidelity National Information Services adj profit tops
April 26, 2012 / 12:35 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Fidelity National Information Services adj profit tops

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 adj EPS $0.55 vs est $0.51

* Q1 rev from cont ops rises 5 pct

April 26 (Reuters) - Payment processor Fidelity National Information Services Inc posted first-quarter profit above analysts’ expectations helped mainly by a growth in its financial solutions segment.

Net earnings attributable to FIS common shareholders was $87.1 million, or 29 cents per share, down from $92.8 million, or 30 cents per share, a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 55 cents a share.

Revenue from continuing operations rose about 5 percent to $1.45 billion in the first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 51 cents a share, before items, on revenue of $1.45 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue from its financial solutions segment, which serves the processing needs of financial institutions, commercial lenders and other businesses, rose 7 percent to $538.9 million.

Jacksonville, Florida-based FIS also reaffirmed its outlook for the full year.

It expects to earn $2.47 a share to $2.57 a share, on an adjusted basis, and sees a 3 percent to 5 percent organic revenue growth, it had said in February.

Analysts were expecting it to earn $2.53 per share, on revenue of $6 billion for the year.

Shares of the company closed at $33.07 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

