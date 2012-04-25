FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Fidelity National 1st-qtr profit tops Street
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2012 / 9:00 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Fidelity National 1st-qtr profit tops Street

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 EPS $0.33 vs est $0.27

* Q1 rev $1.19 bln vs est $1.17 bln

* Total title premiums in Q1 up 3 pct

April 25 (Reuters) - Fidelity National Financial Inc , the No. 1 U.S. property title insurer, posted a higher first-quarter profit that beat analysts estimates, helped by higher premiums, and said title claims paid are expected to decline this year.

January-March net income rose to $74.4 million, or 33 cents per share, from $42.5 million, or 19 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 5 percent to $1.19 billion in the quarter.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 26 cents per share on revenue of $1.17 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total title premiums rose 3 percent to $767.9 million.

Title insurance guarantees that property owners have title to property and can legally transfer the title. Many lenders require that buyers have the insurance before extending loans.

Fidelity National shares, which touched an almost three-year high earlier today, closed at $19.19 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.