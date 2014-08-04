FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trading software maker Fidessa's profit hit by strong pound
August 4, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

Trading software maker Fidessa's profit hit by strong pound

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Fidessa Group Plc, which makes software for financial traders, reported a 4 percent drop in first-half pretax profit, as a strong pound more than offset gains from improving market conditions.

The company said pretax profit fell to 19.7 million pounds ($33.2 million) for the six months ended June 30 from 20.5 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue fell 2 percent to 137.1 million pounds. ($1 = 0.5942 British Pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)

