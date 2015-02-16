FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trading software maker Fidessa's profit hit by strong pound
February 16, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

Trading software maker Fidessa's profit hit by strong pound

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Fidessa Group Plc, a maker of trading software for the financial industry, reported a 9 percent drop in full-year pretax profit as a strong pound more than offset gains from improved market conditions.

The company, which helps process transactions worth $15 trillion a year, said its pretax profit fell to 39.1 million pounds ($60.3 million) for the year ended Dec. 31 from 43.1 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue fell 1 percent to 275 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6483 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

