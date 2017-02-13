UPDATE 5-SoftBank to buy Fortress Investment for $3.3 bln
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Adds Evercore as financial adviser to Fortress)
Feb 13 British trading software provider Fidessa Group Plc said its international revenue spread provided stability amid uncertainty following Britain's vote to leave the European Union and the U.S. election.
Fidessa, which provides trading and investment technology, reported a 25 percent rise in it full-year profit to 48.8 million pounds ($61.0 million) for the year ended Dec. 31.
The company said 64 percent of its total revenue was generated outside Europe, while 73 percent of the revenue was denominated in foreign currencies, with the majority being the U.S. dollar. ($1 = 0.7995 pounds) (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
Feb 15 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, owner of the Waldorf Astoria hotel chain, reaffirmed its 2017 forecast for a key revenue metric and said it felt more confident about achieving it, as U.S. economic growth gains steam.
WELLINGTON, Feb 16 More than 1,000 people were evacuated from their homes and a state of emergency was declared in New Zealand's third largest city of Christchurch on Thursday because a wildfire threatens homes.