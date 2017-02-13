Feb 13 British trading software provider Fidessa Group Plc said its international revenue spread provided stability amid uncertainty following Britain's vote to leave the European Union and the U.S. election.

Fidessa, which provides trading and investment technology, reported a 25 percent rise in it full-year profit to 48.8 million pounds ($61.0 million) for the year ended Dec. 31.

The company said 64 percent of its total revenue was generated outside Europe, while 73 percent of the revenue was denominated in foreign currencies, with the majority being the U.S. dollar. ($1 = 0.7995 pounds) (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)