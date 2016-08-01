FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fidessa says Brexit causing some uncertainty in the market
#Industrials
August 1, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

Fidessa says Brexit causing some uncertainty in the market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Software maker Fidessa Group said on Monday there was a degree of uncertainty in the market as a result of Britain's decision to leave the European Union.

The company, which provides trading and investment equipment for the financial community, however, said it was currently not expecting the Brexit vote to impact the changing regulatory environment, a driver for its business.

Fidessa said it was planning a number of major software releases in 2017, as it expects clients to update their systems to meet changing regulatory demands, including the MiFID II trading regulations set to come into effect from Jan 3, 2018.

The company reported a 9 percent rise in revenue to 153.8 million pounds ($203.7 million) in the six months ended June 30, boosted by strong demand for its software and a weaker pound. ($1 = 0.7550 pounds) (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
