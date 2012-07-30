Fidessa Group profit rises on Americas, Asia boost

July 30 (Reuters) - British trading software company Fidessa Group’s first-half profit grew 4 percent as it saw good business in the Americas and Asia but said that it expected margins to be slightly below those seen in recent years.

“The on-going issues in the euro zone, coupled with the wider problems in the global economy, have continued to create adverse conditions for our customers...,” said Chris Aspinwall, chief executive.

The company said its adjusted pretax profit rose to 22.1 million pounds ($34.7 million) for the six months ending June 30 from 21.2 million a year earlier.

Revenue rose 2 percent on constant currency basis to 141.3 million pounds.

The company said revenue from the Americas region grew 10 percent and that from its Asian business rose 18 percent.

Fidessa gets more than half of its revenue from outside Europe.

In April, the company had said that conditions would remain difficult for some time to come and expects growth levels for 2012 to be lower than 2011.

Fidessa increased its interim dividend by 4 percent to 12.5 pence per share.

Shares of the company closed at 1500 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Friday.