Dec 18 (Reuters) - Fidor Bank AG :

* Decides to increase share capital

* To issue 177,727 new shares; subscription price 8.25 euros ($10) per share

* Share capital would increase to 6,772,480 euros ($8.31 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8147 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)