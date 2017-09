Nov 13 (Reuters) - Financiere Et Immobiliere De L‘etang De Berre Et De La Mediterranee SA :

* Reports Q3 revenue of 971,103 euros versus 1.1 million euros last year

* 9-month revenue is 2.3 million euros versus 2.5 million euros last year

* Says low demand for rental mobile homes for workers at beginning of Q4 does not suggest good FY consolidated revenue