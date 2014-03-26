SAP buys U.S. cloud services firm Fieldglass

FRANKFURT, March 26 (Reuters) - German business software maker SAP said it was buying technology firm Fieldglass as it continues aggressive growth of its internet-based services offering.

Chicago-based Fieldglass, which has 350 employees, offers cloud-based services for procuring and managing contingent labour and services, SAP said in a statement on Wednesday, without saying how much it was paying for the company.

It said it expected the transaction to close in the second quarter. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)