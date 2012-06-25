FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ON THE MOVE-Barclays wealth adviser moves to Fieldpoint
#Funds News
June 25, 2012 / 10:36 PM / 5 years ago

ON THE MOVE-Barclays wealth adviser moves to Fieldpoint

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - Connecticut-based start-up Fieldpoint Private said on Monday it hired veteran private banker David Zoll from Barclays’ wealth division, expanding the firm’s New York base of advisers catering to ultra-high-net-worth clients.

Zoll, a three-decade industry veteran, joined Fieldpoint on Friday from Barclays , where he managed the investment and banking needs of 40 ultra-high-net-worth families.

Prior to Barclays, Zoll worked for roughly two decades at UBS and its predecessor firm Paine Webber, where he was a New York regional director and also headed national sales and market strategy and development.

Before Paine Webber, Zoll was a financial adviser with E.F. Hutton, where he began his career in 1983.

Zoll was joined by former Barclays wealth analyst Sarah Kechejian, who was also previously an analyst at Lehman Brothers.

Fieldpoint also recently made two big hires out of Bank of America. The firm hired adviser Robert Rigoroso in New York from U.S. Trust and Jeffrey Ferraro in Connecticut from Merrill Lynch. The advisers managed nearly $3 billion in combined client assets.

