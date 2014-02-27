FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fielmann eyes further market share gain in 2014
February 27, 2014 / 6:46 AM / 4 years ago

Fielmann eyes further market share gain in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, Feb 27 (Reuters) - German retailer Fielmann said it aimed to further grow its market share this year after selling 7.3 million pairs of spectacles in 2013, up 3.5 percent on the year.

“The first weeks of the year make us optimistic,” Chief Executive Guenther Fielmann said on Thursday.

Net profit rose by 8 percent to 140 million euros last year, just above consensus for 136 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Fielmann said it would raise its dividend to shareholders to 2.90 euros per share from 2.70 euros a year earlier (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

