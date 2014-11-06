FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fielmann Q3 pretax profit beats consensus
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 6, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

Fielmann Q3 pretax profit beats consensus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 6 (Reuters) - German spectacles retailer Fielmann reported a bigger than expected 17 percent gain in quarterly pretax profit and said it still expected a positive development of its business over the full year.

Pretax profit came to 70.9 million euros in the third quarter through September, Fielmann said on Thursday, compared with consensus for 68.2 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Quarterly sales rose 5.4 percent to 318 million euros and unit sales increased by 1.9 percent to 1.92 million pairs of glasses, it said. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

