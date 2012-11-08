FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Optician Fielmann eyes hearing aid growth after Q3 sales rise
November 8, 2012 / 6:41 AM / in 5 years

Optician Fielmann eyes hearing aid growth after Q3 sales rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 8 (Reuters) - German optician and glasses retailer Fielmann said it expected growth from hearing aids, contact lenses and prescription sunglasses as it reported a 5 percent increase in sales for the third quarter.

The company reported third-quarter pretax profit of 54.4 million euros ($69.6 million) on sales of sales of 285.6 million. Analysts had been expecting sales of 287 million euros and profit of 55.4 million, according to a Reuters poll.

Fielmann also confirmed a target to increase market share in 2012. ($1 = 0.7812 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan, Edited by Madeline Chambers)

