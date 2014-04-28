FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fielmann announces 2-for-1 stock split
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 28, 2014 / 5:35 AM / 3 years ago

Fielmann announces 2-for-1 stock split

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 28 (Reuters) - German spectacles retailer Fielmann announced on Monday plans for a two-for-one stock split to lure more investors after its share price rose to a record at the end of March.

It also published full first-quarter financial results that showed net profit up by almost 20 percent at 41.8 million euros ($57.8 million) and said it expected sales and profits to be up in the full year as well.

It had already put out key figures on April 8, saying its first-quarter pretax profit rose 23 percent on 10 percent higher sales, sending its shares higher.

$1 = 0.7227 Euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan

