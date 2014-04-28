Fielmann announces 2-for-1 stock split

FRANKFURT, April 28 (Reuters) - German spectacles retailer Fielmann announced on Monday plans for a two-for-one stock split to lure more investors after its share price rose to a record at the end of March.

It also published full first-quarter financial results that showed net profit up by almost 20 percent at 41.8 million euros ($57.8 million) and said it expected sales and profits to be up in the full year as well.

It had already put out key figures on April 8, saying its first-quarter pretax profit rose 23 percent on 10 percent higher sales, sending its shares higher.