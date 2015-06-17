MOVES-Fiera Capital names Thomas Clancy senior VP

June 17 (Reuters) - Fiera Capital Global Asset Management, the U.S. operations of asset manager Fiera Capital Corp , hired Thomas Clancy as senior vice president of institutional markets.

Clancy, who has over 15 years of experience, will be responsible in positioning the firm’s U.S. investment solutions with plan sponsors and investment consultants in the western part of the country, the company said.

Prior to joining Fiera Capital Global Asset Management, Clancy was senior vice president at Toronto-based Mackenzie Investments. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)