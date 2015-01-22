FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-MOVES-Todd Owens replaces Leonard Tannenbaum as Fifth Street Finance CEO
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 22, 2015 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-MOVES-Todd Owens replaces Leonard Tannenbaum as Fifth Street Finance CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to add full company name)

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Fifth Street Finance Corp promoted President Todd Owens to chief executive following the resignation of Leonard Tannenbaum.

Tannenbaum had been the CEO for the past six and a half years, the company said.

Owens joined Fifth Street in September 2014.

The company, which provides financial services to small and mid-sized companies, said it also appointed Chief Investment Officer Ivelin Dimitrov as president. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.