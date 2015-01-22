REFILE-MOVES-Todd Owens replaces Leonard Tannenbaum as Fifth Street Finance CEO

(Corrects headline to add full company name)

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Fifth Street Finance Corp promoted President Todd Owens to chief executive following the resignation of Leonard Tannenbaum.

Tannenbaum had been the CEO for the past six and a half years, the company said.

Owens joined Fifth Street in September 2014.

The company, which provides financial services to small and mid-sized companies, said it also appointed Chief Investment Officer Ivelin Dimitrov as president. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)