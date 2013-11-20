BRIEF-Fifth and Pacific agrees to early termination of Juicy Couture flagship store lease

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Fifth & Pacific Companies Inc : * Fifth & Pacific Companies Inc agrees to early termination of the Juicy

Couture flagship store lease in exchange for $51 million * Says estimated net proceeds from exit of Juicy Couture business expected to

increase to $175-$185 million * Says signed agreement with landlord at 650 fifth avenue to terminate lease for its flagship juicy couture store in New York City * Says completion of this transaction is expected in the first half of 2014, at

which time the store will close