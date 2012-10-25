FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fifth & Pacific posts operating loss as Juicy Couture struggles
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2012 / 11:55 AM / 5 years ago

Fifth & Pacific posts operating loss as Juicy Couture struggles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Fashion company Fifth & Pacific Cos Inc reported a loss from its continuing operations, hurt by the ongoing struggles of its Juicy Couture brand.

Fifth & Pacific, known as Liz Claiborne Inc until May, reported a third-quarter net loss of $18.8 million, or 17 cents a share, compared with a year-earlier loss of $214.6 million, or $2.27 a share.

Excluding discontinued business, the company had an adjusted loss of 5 cents per share, compared with earnings from continuing operations of 4 cents per share a year earlier.

Net sales fell 4.2 percent to $364.6 million.

Earlier in October, the company slashed its profit forecast for 2012 because of a stalled turnaround at Juicy, its largest brand by sales, and the need to cut prices on Juicy items to get shoppers to buy them.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.