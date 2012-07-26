Fifth & Pacific loss narrows, kate spade sales up

July 26 (Reuters) - Fifth & Pacific Cos Inc reported a narrower quarterly loss on Thursday, helped by sales of its upscale kate spade brand.

Still, the company, which during the quarter changed its name from Liz Claiborne, said total sales from continuing operations fell 6.5 percent to $337 million, dragged down by declines in its Juicy Couture brand.

The clothier and retailer reported a second-quarter net loss of $52.1 million, or 48 cents a share, compared with a year-earlier loss of $89.9 million, or 95 cents a share.

Excluding one-time items, Fifth & Pacific had a loss from continuing operations of 9 cents per share, compared with analyst expectations for a loss of 12 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.