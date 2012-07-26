FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Fifth & Pacific loss narrows, kate spade sales up
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2012 / 12:35 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Fifth & Pacific loss narrows, kate spade sales up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Fifth & Pacific Cos Inc reported a narrower quarterly loss on Thursday, helped by sales of its upscale kate spade brand.

Still, the company, which during the quarter changed its name from Liz Claiborne, said total sales from continuing operations fell 6.5 percent to $337 million, dragged down by declines in its Juicy Couture brand.

The clothier and retailer reported a second-quarter net loss of $52.1 million, or 48 cents a share, compared with a year-earlier loss of $89.9 million, or 95 cents a share.

Excluding one-time items, Fifth & Pacific had a loss from continuing operations of 9 cents per share, compared with analyst expectations for a loss of 12 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

In the past several years, the company has sold off many of its brands, including Liz Claiborne, to lessen its debt load and focus on the businesses where it sees the most potential.

Sales at kate spade rose 48.1 percent to $101 million, while sales of Lucky Brand jeans rose 15.3 percent to $112 million.

Juicy Couture’s sales fell 10.4 percent to $105 million.

Fifth & Pacific reiterated its forecast for 2012 earnings of between $125 million and $140 million before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.