Lawsuit accuses Fifth Street of misleading IPO investors

Alternative investment firm Fifth Street Asset Management has been hit with a securities lawsuit accusing it of misleading shareholders ahead of its 2014 initial public offering by inflating its earnings potential and hiding risks.

Filed on Monday, the proposed class action is the latest of several lawsuits challenging Fifth Street’s disclosures before it raised $102 million in its debut offering on the NASDAQ exchange.

