Fifth Street Asset Management files for IPO
#Funds News
September 8, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

Fifth Street Asset Management files for IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Alternative asset manager Fifth Street Asset Management Inc filed with the U.S. regulators for an initial public offering of Class A common stock.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs were among the major underwriters for the IPO, the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus on Monday. (1.usa.gov/1qGTXgQ)

The filing included a nominal fundraising target of about $200 million.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

