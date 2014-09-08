FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Fifth Street Management LLC names Goldman exec co-president
#Funds News
September 8, 2014 / 6:15 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Fifth Street Management LLC names Goldman exec co-president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Alternative asset manager Fifth Street Management LLC named Todd Owens, a 24-year Goldman Sachs veteran, as co-president and a member of the management committee.

Owen played a key role in taking Fifth Street’s first business development company public in 2008 and has been an advisor since, the company said.

Owen, who will take charge effective Sept. 29, will be responsible for evaluating and executing strategic initiatives, managing capital-raising efforts and investor relations among others.

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc, the company’s parent, earlier on Monday filed with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering of its Class A common stock.

