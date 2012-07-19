UPDATE 1-Fifth Third profit rises on better credit quality

* Q2 EPS $0.40 vs $0.35 year ago

* Q2 net interest income up 3 pct

* Provision for loan losses down 37 pct

* Total average loans up 6 pct

July 19 (Reuters) - Fifth Third Bancorp reported higher quarterly net income as the Midwestern U.S. regional bank set aside less money for soured loans and its loan portfolio continued to grow.

The bank’s second-quarter results were helped by a $56 million pretax gain on the valuation of warrants it holds in Vantiv Inc, a credit card payment processor it jointly owns with buyout firm Advent International.

The Cincinnati, Ohio-based lender also got a boost in fee income as borrowers refinanced home loans to take advantage of low interest rates.

Mortgage-lending has been weak for many banks since the housing crisis and ensuing rash of foreclosures.

“Mortgage results remained strong. Our capabilities and strength of market position has enabled us to capture significant business as we assist our customers in taking advantage of historically low interest rates,” Chief Executive Kevin Kabat said.

Mortgage banking revenue for the second quarter increased 13 percent to $183 million from a year earlier.

Net income rose to $376 million, or 40 cents per share, for the second quarter from $328 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected the bank to earn 35 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net interest income - the difference between what the bank earned on loans and paid out on deposits - rose 3 percent to $899 million.

Credit metrics stayed strong, with provisions for loan and lease losses falling 37 percent to $71 million while total average loans increased 6 percent to $82.58 billion.

Fifth Third shares, which have gained about 5 percent since the beginning of the year, closed at $13.77 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.