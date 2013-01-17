FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fifth Third Bancorp profit rises on Vantiv sale gain
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 17, 2013 / 11:45 AM / 5 years ago

Fifth Third Bancorp profit rises on Vantiv sale gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - U.S. regional bank Fifth Third Bancorp posted a higher quarterly profit on a gain from the sale of its shares in payment processor Vantiv Inc.

Net income available to common shareholders rose to $390 million, or 43 cents per share, for the fourth quarter from $305 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

The bank realized a pretax gain of $157 million in the quarter from the sale of its shares in Vantiv.

Vantiv, which went public in March last year, is owned by the bank and private equity firm Advent International.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.