Fifth Third settles US charges over auto loans, credit cards
September 28, 2015 / 6:35 PM / 2 years ago

Fifth Third settles US charges over auto loans, credit cards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Fifth Third Bancorp has reached settlements totaling $21.5 million to resolve U.S. charges that it discriminated against black and Hispanic borrowers in an auto lending business, and engaged in deceptive credit card practices, authorities announced on Monday.

The Cincinnati-based lender reached an $18 million settlement with the Department of Justice and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in the auto lending matter.

It also reached a separate $3.5 million settlement with the CFPB, including a $500,000 civil penalty, in the credit card matter.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Christian Plumb

