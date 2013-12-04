FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fifth Third settles SEC charges over how it accounted for loans during financial crisis
#Market News
December 4, 2013 / 7:40 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Fifth Third settles SEC charges over how it accounted for loans during financial crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Fifth Third Bancorp : * SEC says charges Fifth Third Bancorp and former CFO for improper

accounting of substantial loan losses during financial crisis * SEC says fifth third to pay $6.5 million to settle charges, and daniel poston

to pay $100,000 penalty and be suspended from practicing as an accountant for

any public company * SEC says fifth third in 2008 incorrectly classified loans it planned to sell,

and that proper accounting would have increased its pretax loss * SEC says fifth third, poston settled without admitting or denying the

findings

