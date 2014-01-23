Figure skating-Torvill & Dean return to Sarajevo to mark Bolero Day

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - It is observed around the world as Valentine’s Day but for Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, February 14 means commemorating only one thing - ‘Bolero Day’.

Thirty years on from captivating the world with their iconic ice dance to Ravel’s Bolero which drew a perfect row of 6.0 scores at the Sarajevo Olympics, Britain’s most celebrated winter Olympians will return to the Bosnian capital to perform at the venue where they triumphed.

“It will be an emotional day for us and one which we are very much looking forward to. To return to the place which provided such a life-changing moment for us will be an exciting and rewarding way to mark the 30th anniversary,” the duo said in a statement on Thursday.

Torvill and Dean received a joint invitation from the mayors of Sarajevo and East Sarajevo to visit the city and money raised from their performance will be used to build a permanent ice rink in Sarajevo, ahead of the 2017 European Youth Winter Olympic Festival.

The stadium, which was originally called the Olympic Hall Zetra, was destroyed in the 1992-95 Bosnian war. It was rebuilt in 1999 and renamed Olympic Hall Juan Antonio Samaranch, after the former President of the International Olympic Committee.

While the British duo, who are now in their mid 50s, will be wowing the crowds in Sarajevo, the current generation of figure skaters will be looking to secure their own Bolero moment during the February 7-23 Sochi Olympics. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Justin Palmer)