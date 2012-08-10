Figure skating-Olympic champ Lysacek to return to the ice

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Reigning Olympic figure skating Evan Lysacek will return to competition later this year after sitting out the last two seasons, he said Friday.

The 2009 world champion will compete at Skate America in October, his first competition since winning the 2010 Olympic title in Vancouver.

“I am returning to competitive skating with the ultimate goal of representing the U.S. at the 2014 Olympic Winter Games in Sochi and successfully defending my Olympic title,” the 27-year-old said in a statement. (Reporting by Steve Ginsburg; editing by Brian Homewood)