Foxconn Intl H1 net loss widens sharply
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 27, 2012 / 12:30 PM / in 5 years

Foxconn Intl H1 net loss widens sharply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Foxconn International Holdings Ltd, the world’s biggest contract maker of cellphones, posted on Monday a net loss in the first half, lagging forecasts, due to dismal orders from key clients such as Nokia Ojy and Motorola.

Foxconn International, reported a net loss of $226.07 million for the January-June period, starkly bigger than a $17.65 million loss a year earlier, it said in a statement. Its parent, Foxconn Technology Group, helps assemble Apple Inc’s iPhones and iPads.

The company, which does not post quarterly results, logged a first half net loss for a fourth straight year in a row with its latest results worse than a consensus forecast of $38 million net loss, according to four analysts polled by Reuters.

Foxconn International’s shares, whch have lost over 40 percent of its value this year, ended 2.9 percent higher before the results were announced. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

