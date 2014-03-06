Denmark's FIH Erhvervsbank investigates partial sales

COPENHAGEN, March 6 (Reuters) - Unlisted Danish bank FIH Erhvervsbank has initiated a process to investigate a possible sale of parts of its business, it said on Thursday.

“The sole shareholder of FIH Erhvervsbank A/S has over a period of time received various indications of interest from Scandinavian financial institutions,” it said in a stock exchange announcement.

The bank is owned by a joint venture whose shareholders are Danish pension funds ATP and PFA, Swedish pension fund Folksam and Danish company CPDyvig. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)