FIH Mobile forecasts profit for H1
#Communications Equipment
June 24, 2013 / 9:36 AM / in 4 years

FIH Mobile forecasts profit for H1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 24 (Reuters) - FIH Mobile Ltd, formerly known as Foxconn International Holdings Ltd (FIH) , said on Monday it expects to post a profit for the first half of 2013 after a loss a year earlier.

FIH Mobile, the world’s biggest contract maker of cell phones, reported a consolidated net loss of US$224 million for the first half of 2012.

FIH Mobile traditionally assembles products for key clients including Nokia, but not Apple Inc.

For statement, click here. (Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)

