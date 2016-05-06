REFILE-Smartphone maker FIH Mobile's shares fall 20 pct after profit warning

(Refiles to fix formatting)

HONG KONG, May 6 (Reuters) - Handset manufacturer FIH Mobile Ltd’s shares fell more than 20 percent to a three-year low on Friday, following a profit warning and stock rating downgrade amid a slowdown in the smartphone market.

FIH Mobile, a unit of Taiwan’s Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, was on track for its biggest one-day fall since 2008 in a move that wiped nearly HK$5 billion off its market value ($644 million).

The company, which analysts said was hit by weaker-than-expected demand from major clients Xiaomi Inc , Sony Corp and Motorola, said on Thursday it expected to post a drop of up to 92 percent in first-half profit.

Brokerage Jefferies downgraded FIH’s stock rating to “hold” from “buy”, citing weaker demand in smartphone shipments and lower gross margins.

“We believe FIH also suffers as Xiaomi sees a mild year-on-year decline in smartphone shipments,” Jefferies analyst Ken Hui wrote in a note.

Hui added that parent company Hon Hai may also reduce handset outsourcing to FIH due to weak demand for Apple Inc’s iPhones.

The downgrade came at a time when smartphone makers are facing intense competition in an increasingly saturated market as China’s economic growth slows.

Xiaomi, one of China’s most valuable tech startups with a $45 billion price tag, missed targets for handset sales in 2015.

Apple’s revenue from Greater China, which includes Hong Kong and Taiwan, fell 26 percent in the March quarter, making it the company’s weakest region.

Research firm IDC predicted that China’s smartphone market will grow at just 1-2 percent this year, having on average more than doubled in size each year from 2011 to 2013.

FIH Mobile shares were trading down 20.4 percent at HK$2.54 at 0430 GMT, giving it a market capitalization of HK$20 billion. ($1 = 7.7610 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Yimou Lee and Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Pullin)