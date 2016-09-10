Leader of Fiji opposition party arrested - media reports

MELBOURNE, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Authorities in the tiny Pacific island nation of Fiji arrested the leader of an opposition party and a senior trade union official on Saturday, and issued arrest warrants for several other opposition politicians, New Zealand media reported.

Radio New Zealand said the leader of the National Federation Party, Biman Prasad, and a trade unionist, Attar Singh, were arrested on Saturday afternoon.

The arrests were related to public meetings held last week to discuss Fiji's constitution, it added.

Police had taken Prasad for questioning, the National Federation Party said in a message from its official account on social network Twitter. It gave no further details.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the arrests or the reason for them. (Reporting by Jarni Blakkarly; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)