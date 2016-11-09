British actor Elba questions media intrusion

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - British actor Idris Elba has questioned the need for stories about the private lives of actors during the red carpet London premiere of his new film "100 Streets".

'The Wire' and 'Star Trek Beyond' actor spoke after Britain's Prince Harry issued a rare statement on Tuesday condemning "a wave of abuse and harassment" into the private life of his American girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle.

"Press have got to do a job, haven't they? That's it. But, you know, the bottom line is that real people are real people even though we're actors. Anyway," Elba told Reuters on Tuesday.

Elba, 44, used strong language on Twitter last month to shoot down media stories linking him romantically to American pop star Madonna.

London-based drama "100 Streets", which also stars actress Gemma Arterton, is to be released in British cinemas on Friday. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Paul Tait)