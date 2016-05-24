FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Johnny Depp back for new "Alice" fantasy adventure
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 24, 2016 / 9:11 AM / a year ago

Johnny Depp back for new "Alice" fantasy adventure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, May 24 (Reuters) - Singer Pink provided a rocking start to the Los Angeles premiere of “Alice Through the Looking Glass” on Monday with a live performance for the crowd lining Hollywood Boulevard.

The movie, which follows 2010’s “Alice in Wonderland”, sees Johnny Depp back as the Mad Hatter and Australian actress Mia Wasikowska as Alice for more big screen fantasy adventures inspired by the popular stories by Lewis Carroll.

“Alice Through the Looking Glass” hits cinemas from May 25. (Reporting By Reuters Television; Editing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.