Johnny Depp back for new "Alice" fantasy adventure

LOS ANGELES, May 24 (Reuters) - Singer Pink provided a rocking start to the Los Angeles premiere of “Alice Through the Looking Glass” on Monday with a live performance for the crowd lining Hollywood Boulevard.

The movie, which follows 2010’s “Alice in Wonderland”, sees Johnny Depp back as the Mad Hatter and Australian actress Mia Wasikowska as Alice for more big screen fantasy adventures inspired by the popular stories by Lewis Carroll.

“Alice Through the Looking Glass” hits cinemas from May 25. (Reporting By Reuters Television; Editing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian)