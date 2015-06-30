FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marvel's superhero "Ant-Man" plays big for the silver screen
June 30, 2015 / 11:15 AM / 2 years ago

Marvel's superhero "Ant-Man" plays big for the silver screen

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, June 30 (Reuters) - Marvel brings its latest superhero offering to the silver screen in “Ant-Man”, with Paul Rudd, known for his roles in popular comedies, portraying a thief who has the power to shrink in size but grow in power.

Rudd plays Scott Lang/Ant-Man, who according to Marvel, must help his mentor Dr Hank Pym, played by Michael Douglas, safeguard the secrets behind his Ant-Man suit. Full of special effects, the plot sees the two plan a heist to save the world.

“The macro-photography of the ant ... is going to blow your mind,” Douglas said at the film’s premiere on Monday night.

“You’ve never seen the ant’s perspective before and it is spectacular.”

Director Peyton Reed said Rudd, known for his roles in comedy films such as “Anchorman” and “This is 40”, was a perfect fit for the “Ant-Man” superhero role.

“He has this wit about him,” he said.

“He’s such an amazing dramatic, comedic actor. There is a sort of inherent absurdity to ‘Ant-Man’, he shrinks and controls ants and Paul is so great as that character, acknowledging the weirdness of the basic idea.”

The film also stars “Lost” actress Evangeline Lilly and Michael Pena of “American Hustle”.

“Ant-Man” is released in U.S. cinemas on July 17. (Reporting By Reuters Television in Los Angeles; Writing by Reuters Television and Marie-Louise Gumuchian in London; Editing by Jon Boyle)

