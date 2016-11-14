Trailer offers glimpse of new "Beauty and the Beast" film

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Disney fans got a glimpse of the new "Beauty and the Beast" film on Monday, with the studio unveiling a two-minute trailer for the upcoming live-action adaptation of its popular 1991 animated movie.

"Harry Potter" actress Emma Watson stars as heroine Belle while "Downton Abbey" actor Dan Stevens plays Beast/Prince Adam in the film, which is a new take on the classic fairy tale about a romance between a girl and her monstrous captor.

In the trailer, Belle can be seen meeting the beast for the first time, and there are also glimpses of characters such as Lumiere and Mrs Potts, voiced respectively by Ewan McGregor and Emma Thompson. The film is scheduled for release in March 2017.