FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chinese "Black Coal, Thin Ice" wins best film in Berlin
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 15, 2014 / 6:57 PM / 4 years ago

Chinese "Black Coal, Thin Ice" wins best film in Berlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The Chinese film “Bai Ri Yan Huo” (Black Coal, Thin Ice) won the Golden Bear for best picture at the Berlin International Film Festival on Saturday, while American Richard Linklater was namd Best Director for his film “Boyhood”.

Liao Fan won the prize for best actor in “Black Coal, Thin Ice” while Haru Kuroki won best actress for her role in the Japanese film “The Little House”.

The awards were decided by an eight-person jury headed by American director and producer James Schamus after a festival lasting 11 days in which some 400 films were screened, 23 of them in the competition category.

Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; Writing by Michael Roddy; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.