FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Warner Bros releases trailer of "Blade Runner" sequel
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 9, 2017 / 3:32 AM / 3 months ago

Warner Bros releases trailer of "Blade Runner" sequel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Warner Bros has released the first theatrical trailer for "Blade Runner 2049", the highly anticipated sequel to the 1982 Ridley Scott science fiction thriller "Blade Runner".

Directed by Canadian Denis Villeneuve, the sequel to the dystopian cult classic is set in Los Angeles 30 years after the original film's setting.

Ryan Gosling stars as Los Angeles police officer K, a "blade runner" who tracks down and catches rogue "replicants", the disposable bioengineered workers of the future.

Officer K uncovers a dangerous secret that sends him on a mission to find Rick Deckard, the original "blade runner" played by Harrison Ford in the 1982 film.

The trailer also features actors Jared Leto, Robin Wright and Dave Bautista.

"Blade Runner 2049" appears set to hit cinemas internationally in early October. (Reporting and writing by Reuters Television; Editing by Karishma Singh)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.