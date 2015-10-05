FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sam Smith video for Bond theme "Writing's On The Wall" released
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 5, 2015 / 10:58 AM / 2 years ago

Sam Smith video for Bond theme "Writing's On The Wall" released

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Grammy Award winner Sam Smith released the video for his theme song for the new James Bond film “Spectre” on Monday, days after the ballad became the first 007 title track to top the British pop charts.

The song “Writing’s On The Wall” went straight to the top of the British charts last week.

The video shows snippets of the film featuring Bond actor Daniel Craig, Italian actress Monica Bellucci and French actress Lea Seydoux.

Smith, 23, is the first British male solo artist to record a Bond song since Tom Jones’ “Thunderball” track in 1965.

He co-wrote the single with fellow Grammy Award winner Jimmy Napes, with whom he worked on his best-selling 2014 debut album “In the Lonely Hour”.

“Spectre” opens on Oct. 26 in British cinemas and on Nov. 6 in the United States. (Reporting By Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.