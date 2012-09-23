FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-The top films at the North American box office
#Market News
September 23, 2012 / 6:05 PM / in 5 years

RPT-The top films at the North American box office

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Following are the top 10
movies at North American box offices for the weekend starting
Sept. 21, led by "End of Watch" and "House at the End of the
Street" sharing the No. 1, according to studio estimates
compiled by Reuters.  
     The top films for weekend of Sept. 21
1 (*) End of Watch..........................$ 13.0 million  
1 (*) House at the End of the Street........$ 13.0 million  
3 (*) Trouble with the Curve............... $ 12.7 million 
4 (2) Finding Nemo (3D).....................$  9.4 million  
5 (1) Resident Evil: Retribution............$  6.7 million  
6 (*) Dredd.................................$  6.3 million  
7 (NA) The Master...........................$  5.0 million  
8 (8) The Possession........................$  2.6 million  
9 (4) Lawless...............................$  2.3 million  
10(5) ParaNorman........................... $  2.3 million  
  
NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.  
(*) = new release "The Master" was in limited release the prior
week and did not rank in the top 10. 
 
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:  
   ParaNorman..................................$ 52.6 million  
   The Possession..............................$ 45.3 million  
   Lawless.....................................$ 34.5 million  
   Resident Evil: Retribution..................$ 33.5 million  
   Finding Nemo (3D)...........................$ 30.0 million  
   End of Watch................................$ 13.0 million
   The House at the End of the Street..........$ 13.0 million  
   Trouble with the Curve......................$ 12.7 million
   Dredd.......................................$  6.3 million
   The Master..................................$  6.1 million   
  
      
Warner Bros., a division of Time Warner Inc,
distributed "Trouble with The Curve."   
Lions Gate Entertainment released "Dredd" and "The
Possession."  
"House End of the Street" was released by independent studio
Relativity Media.
"End of Watch" was distributed by Open Roads Film, a joint
venture of AMC Entertainment Inc and Regal
Entertainment Group          
"Lawless" and "The Master" were released by The Weinstein Co.  
Walt Disney Co distributed "Finding Nemo 3D."
Sony Corp's  movie studio released "Resident
Evil: Retribution."   
Universal's Focus Features released "ParaNorman."

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
